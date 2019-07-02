Today through Sunday
Chetek: Liberty Festival; Today, vintage baseball, ski show, 6 p.m.; Thursday, parade, noon, beach party, 2 p.m., fireworks 15 minutes after dusk; Friday, golf tournament, 9 a.m., softball, 6 p.m., The Elvis Show, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Fishy Four run/walk, 8:15 a.m., car show, 9 a.m., craft, quilt show, 10 a.m.; Sunday, church on the beach, 10 a.m., horse pull, noon. Information: cheteklibertyfest.org.
Thursday
Mondovi: Friendship Days; Kiddie parade, noon, grand parade, 1 p.m., food vendors, music in Mirror Lake Park, 4 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Information: 715-926-3866.
Thursday through Sunday
Augusta: Bean and Bacon Days; Thursday, horse pull, carnival, 10 a.m., fireworks, dusk; Friday, softball, 5:30 p.m., music, 8 p.m., fireworks, dusk; Saturday, softball, volleyball, 8:30 a.m., Run for the Bacon 5k run/walk, craft sale, 9 a.m., mud bog, 11 a.m., demo derby, 5 p.m, music, 7 p.m.; Sunday, auto, truck, tractor show, 9 a.m., craft fair, 10 a.m., parade featuring Jay Bush and Duke, 1:30 p.m.
715-286-5013.
Saturday and Sunday
Cameron: Heritage Days; Craft demonstrations, butter-making, blacksmith shop, wagon rides, old fashioned kids games, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Information: 715-458-2080, pioneervillagemuseum.org.