Several Chippewa Valley communities are hosting festivals this weekend.
THROUGH SUNDAY
Fall Creek: Lions Fun Fest; Today, free Kids Yard Olympic Games, 5 p.m., carnival rides, $1 per ride; Friday, co-ed mud volleyball, 7 p.m., softball, 7:30 p.m., music, 8:30 p.m., fireworks, 10 p.m.; Saturday, 5k run, 8 a.m., art & craft show, 9 a.m., exotic animal petting zoo, noon, music, 2 and 8:30 p.m., fireworks, 10 p.m.; Sunday, car show, 9 a.m., parade, noon, bingo, 1:30 p.m. lynbiz@yahoo.com, e-clubhouse.org/sites/fallcreek.
Hayward: Musky Festival; Today, carnival opens; Friday, Mini Musky Queen presentation, noon, watermelon eating contest, 1 p.m., music, 6 p.m.; Saturday, noon, dilly bar eating contest, car show, noon, hula hoop contest, 2 p.m., music, 9 p.m.; Sunday, 5k run, 8:30 a.m., parade, 1 p.m. muskyfest.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Ellsworth: Cheese Curd Days; Friday, marketplace vendors, craft & curd beer and cheese pairing, 4 p.m., car show 5:30 p.m., adult beer tasting, 6:30 p.m., music at various times; Saturday, 5k, 10k run, 8 a.m., milk & cookie pairing, 11 a.m., ice cream tasting, 12:30 p.m., cheese curd eating contest, 2 p.m., music at various times. cheesecurdfestival.com.
FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY
Alma Center: Lions Strawberry Fest; Friday, t-ball, 4 p.m., queen coronation, 7 p.m., teen dance, 8 p.m.; Saturday, 5k, 10k run, 8 a.m., tractor ride, 9:30 a.m., adult co-ed volleyball, 10 a.m., fire department water fight, 2 p.m., music, 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, car show, tractor show, 9 a.m., parade, noon, music, 1 p.m. 800-404-4008.
SUNDAY
Chippewa Falls: 43rd Frenchtown Annual Tube Float And Regatta (FATFAR); public encouraged to launch from Chippewa Riverfront park. Floaters stop at Loopy's Saloon & Grill & Event Dome in the town of Wheaton or the Lake Hallie Sportsmans Club. Live music in the park, 6-8 p.m. 715-723-5667. 723loop.com.