Several festivals are in west-central Wisconsin this weekend.
Saturday
Chetek: Harvest Fest, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., craft show, flea market, farmers market, chili cook-off, pie contest, lawn tractor pull, money pile and Boy Scouts' chicken dinner. Information: 715-924-3200, explorechetek.com.
Eau Claire: International Fall Festival, South Barstow Street, downtown; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., features more than 70 vendors and booths; kids' activities, including bounce houses and petting zoo; and international foods, including Korean, Jamaican, Thai, Greek, Middle Eastern. Main stage features Celtic rock from Machinery Hill, folk music from Klezmazel, martial arts demonstrations and dance performances. Parade of nations, including Blugold Marching Band, 3 p.m. Information: musicvisiteauclaire.com.
Saturday and Sunday
Pepin: Laura Ingalls Wilder Days; Saturday, 5k, 10k runs, art and craft market, 9 a.m., petting zoo, 11 a.m., square dancing, 1 p.m., spelling bee, 2 p.m., fiddle contest, 3 p.m.; Sunday, pancake breakfast, 7 a.m., children's pioneer activities, 11 a.m., parade, 1 p.m., tomahawk throwing contest, 2:15 p.m. Information: 715-255-0718, lauradays.org.