EAU CLAIRE — Coming out of the Independence Day holiday weekend, just 35 new COVID-19 cases were reported across the state Tuesday, with no new recorded virus-related deaths.
In western Wisconsin, Dunn County was the only county to report new cases, according to the Department of Health Services.
The state didn't reach President Joe Biden's goal of having 70% of all adults (ages 18+) having at least one vaccination by July 4. Wisconsin inched higher to 61.5% of all adults with one dose.
Statewide, 2.93 million residents (50.5%) have received at least one dose.
Eau Claire County is ahead of the state's rate (51.4%) of all residents having at least one dose, but with 61.2% of all adults with one dose, trails the state rate in that category.