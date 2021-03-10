The Lodi FFA Alumni and the Wisconsin Heights FFA Alumni are hosting a Spring Consignment Auction on Sunday, April 25 to support local agriculture education programs.
The auction begins at 9 a.m., and will be online only.
Kalscheur’s Implement in Cross Plains will be "hosting" the event again this year. An auction preview day, including a food stand, will be on Saturday, April 24. Additional information about specific consignment item drop-off dates and times will be posted to the auction website.
For more auction details, visit www.lodiffaalumni.com or the Lodi FFA Alumni Facebook page.
Funds raised from the auction are used to help support the Lodi and Wisconsin Heights high school agricultural programs and assist with student development activities, such as speaking contests and career-development events.