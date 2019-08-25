Right: Madeline Ocelotl, 9, of Altoona swings at a pinata during the Altoona Summer Fiesta on Sunday at River Prairie Park. The event featured music, dance and games and was held to give area residents an opportunity to “come and meet your Latino neighbors.” Sponsors included the city of Altoona, JONAH of the Chippewa Valley and El Centro Conexion de Chippewa Valley. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Top: Children collect candy after a pinata is broken Sunday during Altoona Summer Fiesta at River Prairie Park.