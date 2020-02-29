MidWest WeirdFest — the cinematic celebration of all things fantastic, frightening, paranormal and just plain weird — returns Friday through Sunday, March 8, to Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St.
Now in its fourth year, the festival includes special side events, more guests, more films (including three world premieres), and two additional venue partners: Ivy Creatives and the Volume One Gallery.
According to a news release:
Linda Godfrey, paranormal researcher and writer, will be presenting the world premiere screening of her documentary “Return to Wildcat Mountain: Wisconsin’s Black Panther Nexus” at the Micon Downtown Cinema. She will also be discussing the background to her film and her broader cryptid research at a special event and book signing at the Volume One Gallery.
Feature filmmaker and TV series guests will present their work at the 2020 MidWest WeirdFest. Some of them also are part of the Weird Filmmaking Forum at Ivy Creatives, including the following:
• Greg Newkirk, Dana Newkirk, and Karl Pfeiffer, the creators and stars of the paranormal series “Hellier.”
• Eric Silvera and Sean Kenealy, directors and stars of the festival’s closing night film: the action/buddy comedy “In Action,” which is world premiering at the festival.
• Dane Mainella (director) and Jay Jadick (director/star) of the genre bending drama and Bigfoot focused head trip “Squatchmore,” also world premiering at MidWest WeirdFest 2020.
• Joshua Land and Victor Fink, the directing duo behind the bloody horror-comedy “Bad Witch.”
Filmmakers in attendance to present their short films at the festival include: Mac Cushing, “The Visit” and “The Basement”; Steve Chappel, “Trilogy of Tear”; Maxwell Frey and Dominic Reno, “Welcome to Helltown”; Paul von Stoetzel, “Carnage the Executioner — Eat to Live”; and Zeshaan Younus, “Prefigured.”
Individual tickets to each session as well as discounted festival passes can be booked by going to midwestweirdfest.com/tickets. A festival schedule also is at the website.