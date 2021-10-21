A relatively dry fall means harvest is moving ahead throughout the Midwest. Each year also brings harvest fires, and the UW Center for Agricultural Safety and Health is warning farmers to be on guard.
John Shutske, a professor and extension specialist, said research on about 12,000 farm machinery fires shows some key concepts farmers need to keep in mind. It starts in the engine.
Keeping the engine compartment free of debris is very important. Debris is potential tinder, and Shutske said caked residue or pooled oil usually mean there’s a leak. Cleaning the compartment and sealing the leak give fires fewer opportunities to start.
Planning ahead for replacement of components like belts and bearings can pay off. Worn components generate more heat, raising the risk of fires. Farmers also need to pay attention to the electrical systems in equipment. Blown fuses and flickering lights can indicate trouble ahead.
Speed is of the essence if a fire begins. Shutske’s research shows a fire that burns 30 to 60 seconds becomes very difficult to put out with a hand-held fire extinguisher. ABC dry-chemical extinguishers are the best bet, and having extinguishers accessible from both the cab and the ground make it easier to quickly react.
Extinguishers must be recharged after each use. Don’t rely on a partially-expended extinguisher.
And farmers need to remember safety. Once a combine fire reaches fuel or oil, the heat will increase significantly. Machines can be repaired or replaced. Lives cannot.