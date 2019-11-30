Mel Flannery and Andrew Neesley will perform with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence's Jamf Theatre, 128 Graham Ave.
The musicians were scheduled to perform with the CVJO last season, but the concert was canceled because of snow -- thus the title of this year's concert: "Ignore the Forecast!"
While they both were born and raised in Wisconsin, it was not until their paths crossed in New York that Neesley and Flannery began working together.
Neesley is a Grammy-nominated composer, arranger, trumpet player, and bandleader. Flannery, whose roots are also in Wisconsin, has made her name as a multi-talented vocalist capable of singing big band, blues, rock, funk and beyond. She is now based in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tickets to the concert cost $19 in advance and $22 day of show for adults and $5 for students, and are available by calling 7125-832-ARTS (2787) or pablocenter.org.