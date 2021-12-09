For more than 35 years, dairy snowbirds have gathered at the Florida State Fair for the Old-Timers Breakfast. More than a dozen states and Canada are represented for a good old-fashioned get-together. The breakfast is on the grounds of the Florida State Fair in Tampa, and right after the breakfast and a featured speaker, the state fair dairy show commences in the show arena.
The 2022 Old Timer’s Breakfast date is Monday, February 21, 2022, and starts at 7:15 a.m. with coffee and greetings to old friends and new acquaintances. And, actually, you don’t even have to be a “old” to attend. You just have to be in Florida in mid-February and connected to the dairy industry.
To register for the breakfast, call (800-345-3247) and ask for the AG Business Dept. You will then be put on the list. You pay at the door. Enter the fair grounds through the livestock (Red Gate) gate, which is off Orient Road on the west side of the fairgrounds.
The $15 charge for breakfast includes your admission to the Florida State Fair for all day plus a free parking spot right in the middle of the fairgrounds.
Our speaker this year is Steve Winnington of Worldwide Sires who will explain how he is a British citizen, living in Sarasota, with an office in California and whose territory is the Europe and the Middle East.
For any other info, call Gary Mithoefer @ 317-225-9025 or Larry Hawkins @ 608-516-0101 or lhawk1111@yahoo.com.