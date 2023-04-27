Heat Bucks Basketball

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) loses the ball out of bounds during overtime of Game 5 of the team's first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, in Milwaukee. The Heat won 128-126, eliminating the Bucks from the playoffs.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

 Jeffrey Phelps

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler was an extraordinary playmaker while leading the Miami Heat to one of the most stunning first-round playoff upsets in NBA history.

It turns out he also was a heck of a play caller.

