COVID-19 and precautions taken to combat the virus have made hunger a growing concern globally, nationally and right here in the Chippewa Valley.
Feed My People Food Bank covers 14 counties in west-central Wisconsin, including Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn. Emily Moore, former executive director, said in April that the organization was distributing twice as much food as usual. Over the first 15 days of the month alone, Feed My People provided half a million pounds of food.
Katherine Dutton, executive director of Stepping Stones of Dunn County, said demand grew nearly that much for her Menomonie-based organization.
"We've also seen a lot more new families in the same amount of time," she said, "people who haven't previously used the pantry."
Feed My People and other groups stepped in right away when schools closed in mid-March. They helped provide free breakfasts and lunches at sites such as DeLong, Northstar and South middle schools for any child 18 or younger. More than 2,000 bags of food were distributed each week in the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls school districts.
"Feed My People is really helping to supplement and reach families and provide more because we can't meet all their needs," said Abby Johnson, executive director of services for the Eau Claire school district. "We're just all working together to try to remove any barriers that we can."
The Altoona school district recently extended its free meal program through Aug. 31. Participation is not income based.
Volunteers stepping up
Fortunately, Moore reported late last month that Feed My People saw a significant uptick in volunteer hours and requests. On average, she said 60 to 100 people were combining to work 160 volunteer hours per day, which was about double the normal volunteer labor amount. The organization was receiving about 60 volunteer requests every day, at least triple the usual number.
“When you see how many people are stepping up and doing what needs to be done, I think that it’s really encouraging,” Wood said.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and so we keep trying to get ahead on everything.”
One unofficial club in Eau Claire, the COVID-19 Sucks Running Club, also contributed to the cause. The group sold T-shirts with the tagline "Going the distance ... while keeping our distance," the proceeds of which went to Feed My People.
Jennifer Beckerman, who's volunteered at Feed My People for around 13 years, said contributing her time to the effort has been fulfilling.
“It gives you a purpose,” she said. “It feels good to do something productive instead of just waiting to see what happens.”
Nancy Renkes, who recently took over for the retired Moore as Feed My People executive director, said demand has not waned at its pop-up food pantries, which are temporary distribution sites. The organization also has begun working on the USDA Farmers to Families pre-pack food box program.
"We received over 8,000 pounds of dairy and meat products in our first shipment that we are distributing to hungry people in our service area," she said.
And as far as continued help from the public, a global pandemic has done little to slow contributions of time and resources.
"We have continued to see great support from our community in regard to volunteering," Renkes said. "We also have seen an increase in our food donations due to the generosity of our community."