Friday fish fry

A carryout only fish fry will take place Friday, Feb. 4 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 13989 195th St., Jim Falls.

The meal will include potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and pudding for dessert. The cost of the meal is $12.00 per carryout.

If you wish to order ahead, please call 715-450-2391 by 4:00 pm to place your order and set up your pickup time.

