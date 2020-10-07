Drive-thru dinner
A drive-thru only dinner will occur from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 County Hwy Q, Chippewa Falls. The cost is $10. The event will include pork steak, sauerkraut and dumplings.
For more information, call Kathy Blum at 715-288-6471.
Chili luncheon
A chili and potato soup drive-thru lunch will occur from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, N40558 County Rd O, Whitehall.
The menu includes potato soup or chili and apple or pumpkin dessert.