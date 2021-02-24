Fish boil
The first of the 37th Annual Immaculate Conception Parish New England style fish boil dinners will take place Friday, Feb. 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 1722 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. It is a drive-up or take home meal at a cost of $11. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, red potatoes, carrots, onions, cole slaw, a roll and mac & cheese.
Potato and ham dinner
A drive-thru scalloped potato and ham dinner will take place Saturday, March 6 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 341 W. Main St., Alma Center. The meal costs $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under.