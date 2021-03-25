Fish boil
The second and final of the the 37th Annual Immaculate Conception Parish New England style fish boil dinners will take place Friday, March 26 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, 1722 Highland Ave, Eau Claire. It is a drive-up or take home meal at a cost of $11. The menu includes Alaskan pollock, red potatoes, carrots, onions, cole slaw, a roll and mac & cheese.
Friday fish fry
A carryout only fish fry will take place Friday, March 26 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 13989 195th St., Jim Falls. The carryout only meal is available via drive-thru service. It costs $11 and includes potato soup, three pieces of deep-fried fish, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade roll and pudding. Call ahead at 715-450-2391.