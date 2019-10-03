MISSION SUNDAY AND BRUNCH: A brunch event will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie. A free will offering for Evangelical Lutheran Church missionary support will be taken at the brunch The event will follow the 9 a.m. service. At the brunch, Sharon Klabunde of Christ Lutheran will be presenting slides from her recent synod mission trip to Malawi.
POTATO PANCAKE DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the church cemetery. For more information, contact Luther Strasburg at 920-901-4129.
DINNER, BAKE SALE & SILENT AUCTION: An event will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Road HH, Eleva. It will feature a chicken dinner, bake sale and silent auction. Tickets are $9 for adults and $4.50 for ages 4 to 12. Carry outs available. For more information, call 715-878-4512.
MEATBALL EXTRAVAGANZA: A dinner will take place Tuesday, Oct. 8 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for ages 5-10. Carry outs available.
CHARCOAL CHICKEN DINNER: A dinner will occur Thursday, Oct. 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Parish Holy Family Hall, 226 E 3rd Ave Stanley. Prices are $10 for half a chicken and $8 for a quarter chicken. Ages 5 and under are free. Carry outs available. For more information, call 715-644-5435.
LUTEFISK & MEATBALL DINNER: An event will occur Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Drywood Lutheran Church 27095 120th Ave, Cadott. Tickets are $17 for adults, $9 for grades 7-12 and $5 for grades 1-6. Carry outs available. For more information, call 715-289-3608.
PORK STEAK FAMILY DINNER: A dinner will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 County Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Call Kathy Blum at 715-288-6471 for more information.
BAZAAR, CRAFT & BAKE SALE: An event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd., Eleva. Lunch will be served. The event is handicap accessible. Call 715-878-4350 for more information.
NORWEGIAN MEATBALL DINNER: An event will occur Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th St., Mondovi. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 5 to 12. There will also be games, a silent auction and bake sale. Call 715-875-4293 for more information.
GERMAN DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will support youth activities. For more information, contact Jan Charles at 715-225-4409.
From staff reports