K of C Breakfast Roundtable: The St. James The Greater Knights of Columbus Roundtable will be serving its February Breakfast Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall, 2502 11th St., Eau Claire.
The menu consists of scrambled eggs, ham, hash browns, biscuits & sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, orange juice & milk.
The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and ages 5 and under are free). A continental breakfast is offered at $1.50. Family price (parents and more than 2 children) is $20.
JONAH Brunch Fundraiser: The JONAH affordable housing task force is holding a brunch fundraiser Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at St. Johns Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave.The event will help raise funds for an Eau Claire County Tenant and Landlord Resource Center. JONAH members will review accomplishments of the last year, discuss goals for this year and hold a silent auction.