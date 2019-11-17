HOLIDAY BAZAAR, LUNCH & BAKE SALE: Plymouth United Church of Christ’s annual holiday bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2010 Moholt Dr. It will feature holiday crafts, trinkets, clothing, decorations and other treasures, plus a huge bake sale of holiday and other treats. A soup and salad buffet lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Entry to the bazaar is free, and lunch is $7.50 per person. The building is fully handicapped accessible and has a family/gender-neutral bathroom and a baby changing station. For more information, please see our Facebook page, /PlymouthUnitedChurchOfChrist, or call 715-835-5475.
HOLIDAY COOKIE WALK: The Ladies of First Lutheran are hosting their annual Holiday Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake.
There will be a variety of homemade Christmas cookies for sale, sold by the pound. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be held, along with crafts and homemade candy for sale. Any questions or comments, please call 715-234-7505.
From staff reports