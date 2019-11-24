THANKSGIVING SERVICE WITH PIE: St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., invites you to come Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. to worship together in thanksgiving for the God who gives abundant blessings. We will again eat pie after the service, sharing a few minutes of fellowship before the feast of turkey the next day. We are asking that if you are able, bring a pie before worship to share with others.
HOLIDAY COOKIE WALK: The Ladies of First Lutheran are hosting their annual Holiday Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake.
There will be a variety of homemade Christmas cookies for sale, sold by the pound. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be held, along with crafts and homemade candy for sale.
Any questions, please call 715-234-7505.
