INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE: Experience prayer, peace and unity for all people, community and hospitality on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at University Lutheran, UW-Eau Claire Ecumenical Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
There will be a taco dinner at 5:30 p.m. and prayer gathering at 6:30 p.m. Contact Bob Lesniewski with comments and suggestions at 715-878-4900 or bobjanetski@yahoo.com. Visit http://interfaithprayerec.org/ for more details.
ELK MOUND FALL FESTIVAL: Games, food, raffles and music will be included at the fall festival held Sunday, Sept. 22 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 417 W. Menomonie St., Elk Mound.
Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and under. Carryouts are available.
Bingo will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Lima Polka Choir. Raffle drawings will be held at 3 p.m. and include a $300 Kwik Trip gas card and firewood.