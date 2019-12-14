Cookie Walk: The 26th annual PCCW Cookie Walk will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at St. Olaf Parish Center, 2407 North Ln. It will also feature raffles and silent auctions.
Cookie Walk & Craft Sale: An event will take place beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St., Chetek. The cookie walk and craft sale will feature cookies, candy, lefse, a craft room and quilts.
Service of Comfort and Hope: A service will occur Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Road. The Service of Comfort and Hope, also known as a Blue Christmas Service, will be a quiet and contemplative service to care for those who are sad or struggling with any kind of pain or loss.