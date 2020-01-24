KC Breakfast: The St. James the Greater Knights of Columbus roundtable will be serving its winter breakfast on Sunday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall, located at 2502 11th Street, Eau Claire.
The menu consists of scrambled eggs, ham, hash browns, biscuits and sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, orange juice & milk. The cost is $7 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 through 12 and ages 5 and under are free. A continental breakfast is offered for $1.50. Family price (parents and more than 2 children) is $20.00.
Annual Fish Boils: Celebrating 75 years as a parish, Immaculate Conception Parish will hold its 36th annual fish boils on the following Fridays in 2020: February 21 (rescheduled from original date of January 31), February 28, March 13, March 27, and April 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 1722 Highland Ave.
The menu includes fish, red potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, fish tacos, macaroni and cheese, Vienna bread, ice cream cup and a beverage. Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Costs are $11 for all carryouts. The facilities are handicapped accessible.