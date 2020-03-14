Mexican-American Dinner: Immaculate Conception Parish will host a dinner March 28 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the church, 341 W. Main St., Alma Center.
Prices are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for ages 5 and under. Spanish menu includes carnitas (pork), rice, frijoles charros, tortillas and guacamole. American menu includes scalloped potatoes with ham, seven layer salad and corn.
For more information, contact 715-964-5201.
FRIDAY FISH FRY: A family style fish fry will take place Friday, March 20 from 4:30-7 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 13989 195th St., Jim Falls.
The meal includes potato soup, deep fried fish, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, coffee, milk and dessert. Cost of the meal is $11 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children 3 and under. Carryouts are available. An early bird senior special is available from 4:30-5:30 p.m., dine in only. Everyone is welcome.