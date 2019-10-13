LUTEFISK & MEATBALL DINNER: An event will occur Sunday, Oct. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Big Drywood Lutheran Church 27095 120th Ave, Cadott. Tickets are $17 for adults, $9 for grades 7-12 and $5 for grades 1-6. Carry outs available. For more information, call 715-289-3608.
PORK STEAK FAMILY DINNER: A dinner will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 County Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Call Kathy Blum at 715-288-6471 for more information.
FALL BAZAAR: Events will occur Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20 from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake St. Lunch will be served Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and breakfast will be served Sunday. The bazaar will include handcrafted items, with proceeds going to local and global missions. Admission is free and accessible to all abilities. For more information, call 715-552-8398.
BAZAAR, CRAFT & BAKE SALE: An event will take place Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd., Eleva. Lunch will be served. The event is handicap accessible. Call 715-878-4350 for more information.
UFF DA DINNER: A dinner featuring traditional Norwegian meatballs and lefse, silent auction, bake sale and kids games will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th Street, Mondovi (rural Rock Falls). Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, age $4 for ages 5-12. Carry-outs available. The first $3,000 in profits go towards mission projects. For more information, contact Becky at 715-875-4879.
GERMAN DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will support youth activities. For more information, contact Jan Charles at 715-225-4409.
