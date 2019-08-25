On Becoming a Mystic Behind the Wheel
By Fr. Tom Krieg, St. James Parish
One of the funniest and cleverest observations I ever heard was from George Carlin. He said, “Did you ever notice when you’re driving, that everyone who is driving faster than you is a maniac and everyone who is driving slower than you is an idiot?” It was so funny to me because it is so true — and so ridiculous of anyone to think that way! Carlin exposes the truth that we judge others from a radically isolated and self-centered perspective.
I think I’m a typical driver. I get irritated fairly often by others on the road, mostly when I’m in a hurry. I’m not proud of it, but I’ll even utter a few choice words when I lose my cool. A couple times I did that just after calling my mom on my Bluetooth phone connection, and so instead of hearing “Hi, Mom,” she heard those few choice words. That was embarrassing.
But in early August, I had a long overdue revelation. I saw that there are two basic ways of seeing myself and others on the road. I can see myself as an individual with my own task at hand and everyone else as an obstacle to me. Or, I can see myself in communion with everyone else trying to make my way home. And isn’t that latter attitude a central truth that so many of the world’s great religions have tried to teach us? Starting with the attitude that I am in communion with everyone else makes traffic seem beautiful, actually.
I read an article recently about the psychology of road rage. The author said that road rage happens because we feel powerful with a gas pedal under our feet, and, more significant, we are physically cut off from other drivers by the steel of our cars. This physical separation decreases our inhibitions that would usually prevent us from verbally assaulting someone we were standing next to, for example. That’s where spirituality comes to the rescue. From a spiritual perspective, even though we are physically separated, we are aware of our deeper communion and shared existence as God’s children.
The monk Thomas Merton expressed this insight after an experience of “people watching” in downtown Louisville, Kentucky in 1958: “In Louisville, at the corner of Fourth and Walnut, in the center of the shopping district, I was suddenly overwhelmed with the realization that I loved all these people, that they were mine and I theirs, that we could not be alien to one another even though we were total strangers. It was like waking from a dream of separateness... This sense of liberation from an illusory difference was such a relief and such a joy to me that I almost laughed out loud. . . . I have the immense joy of being a man, a member of a race in which God Himself became incarnate. …If only everybody could realize this! But it cannot be explained. There is no way of telling people that they are all walking around shining like the sun. Then it was as if I suddenly saw the secret beauty of their hearts, the depths of their hearts, the core of their reality, the person that each one is in God’s eyes. If only they could all see themselves as they really are. If only we could see each other that way all the time. There would be no more war, no more hatred, no more cruelty, no more greed. . . . But this cannot be seen, only believed.”
Driving can be an occasion for anger or an opportunity to be a mystic. It’s a lot more enjoyable to be a mystic. It starts with knowing that everyone behind the wheel of a car has their own story, their own limitations, and our own places to go. Just like you.
Building Beds
By Pastor Mary Erickson, Hope Lutheran Church
Jesus once said, “Foxes have holes, birds have nests, but the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head.” I’ve been extremely blessed never to have experienced homelessness. And at night, I have a very comfortable bed and pillow on which to sleep.
Surprisingly, many children don’t have a bed. They sleep on couches or on floors. Some don’t even have a pillow for their head. Besides not being comfortable, the lack of a bed has a detrimental effect on a child’s overall happiness. It even impacts their health and ability to excel in life.
Our congregation, Hope Lutheran Church, is in the process of launching an exciting new outreach ministry for Eau Claire and Chippewa counties. We are now the sponsors for an Eau Claire Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP). What is SHP and what does it mean for our communities that we have a local chapter?
SHP found its origins in 2012 in the garage of Luke and Heidi Mickelson in Twin Falls, Idaho. At that time, Luke was the youth director at his church. He built some beds for a family of his congregation who needed beds for their children. When people in Twin Falls found out what he had done, they offered to contribute the supplies for the bedding. The goodwill of the community snowballed and soon they were building even more beds for more families.
SHP is now a national organization with over 150 chapters across the country. Besides our chapter, there are five other SHP chapters in Wisconsin: Portage, Racine/Kenosha, Waukesha County, Trempealeau County and La Crosse.
As the sponsor of the Eau Claire chapter, Hope coordinates three activities. First of all, we will receive applications for beds/bunks. There is a simple application form which families need to fill out to make sure they meet the SHP criteria. If you are interested in applying for a bed, that will be available on our chapter’s website: www.shpbeds.org/chapter/wi-eau-claire. There is a “request a bed” icon and by the end of next week it will link you to the application.
Secondly, Hope will also coordinate “bed build” events for various volunteer groups. When a group decides to host a build, they supply the funds for materials and also the manpower to build the bunks. During a bed build, the volunteer group typically builds 10 bunks.
SHP has developed a simple bed design. The beds can be stacked as bunks or used as individual twin beds. You don’t need any experience in construction to participate in a build. The only stipulation is that you need to be at least 12 years old.
These bed builds are hosted by various volunteer groups within our sponsor area. Each organization hosting a bed build is responsible for raising the funds to cover the cost of the materials for that build. The cost is roughly $350 per bunk (2 beds). This includes the wood, hardware, mattress, pillows and various linens.
Our chapter’s first bed build will occur Sept. 14 and is being sponsored by Market & Johnson. If your group is interested in knowing more about hosting a future build, please contact our chapter president, Les Munnik, at 715-533-8273.
The third responsibility of our local SHP chapter is to coordinate the delivery of completed beds to the recipients. This is the most joyful and impactful portion of the responsibilities.
Two members of our chapter recently went to Twin Falls for training on how to lead our local chapter. Part of the training included participating in a bed delivery. They were overwhelmed by the unbridled joy of the children receiving beds. As they were leaving the house, the grateful parents asked if they could pray over the team delivering the beds. It was a deeply humbling experience for everyone.
We’re looking forward to making a difference in the Chippewa Valley. We welcome your participation.