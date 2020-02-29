FRIDAY FISH FRY: Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish in Jim Falls will be serving a family style fish fry on Friday, March 6 from 4:30-7 p.m., 13989 195th St., Jim Falls.
The meal includes potato soup, deep fried fish, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, coffee, milk and dessert. Cost of the meal is $11 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children under 3. Carryouts are available. Serving from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm, with an early bird senior special from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm - dine in only. Everyone is welcome.