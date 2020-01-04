Annual Fish Boils: Celebrating 75 years as a parish, Immaculate Conception Parish will hold its 36th annual fish boils on the following Fridays in 2020: January 31, February 28, March 13, March 27, and April 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 1722 Highland Ave.
The menu includes fish, red potatoes, onions, carrots, coleslaw, fish tacos, macaroni and cheese, Vienna bread, ice cream cup and a beverage. Tickets are $11 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and under. Costs are $11 for all carryouts. The facilities are handicapped accessible.