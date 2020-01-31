Annual Fish Boils: Celebrating 75 years as a parish, Immaculate Conception Parish will hold its 36th annual fish boils on the following Fridays in 2020: February 21 (rescheduled from original date of January 31), February 28, March 13, March 27, and April 3, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception School, 1722 Highland Ave.
Friday Fish Fry: A family style fish fry will occur Friday beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 13989 195th St., Jim Falls.
The meal includes potato soup, deep fried fish, baked potato, beans, coleslaw, homemade rolls, coffee, milk and dessert. Cost of the meal is $11 for adults, $5 for children 4 to 12 and free for children under 3. Carryouts are available. Serving from 4:30-7 p.m., with a dine-in only early bird senior special from 4:30-5:30 p.m.