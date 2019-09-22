INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE: Experience prayer, peace and unity for all people, community and hospitality on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at University Lutheran, UW-Eau Claire Ecumenical Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
There will be a taco dinner at 5:30 p.m. and prayer gathering at 6:30 p.m. Contact Bob Lesniewski with comments and suggestions at 715-878-4900 or bobjanetski@yahoo.com. Visit http://interfaithprayerec.org/ for more details.
SWISS STEAK SUPPER: A supper will occur Saturday, Sep. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd., Eleva. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 -12 and $2 for children under age 6. Carryouts are available. Call 715-878-4350 or Kathy Knudtson at 715-552-1872 for more information.
NORWEGIAN SMORGASBORD: A dinner will occur Saturday, Sep. 28 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Big Elk Creek United Lutheran Church, 6118 County Highway M, Elk Mound. Tickets are $12 for adults.
POTATO PANCAKE DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will go toward maintaining the church cemetery. For more information, contact Luther Strasburg at 920-901-4129.
DINNER, BAKE SALE & SILENT AUCTION: An event will take place Sunday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, E3720 County Road HH, Eleva. It will feature a chicken dinner, bake sale and silent auction. Tickets are $9 for adults and $4.50 for ages 4 to 12. Carry outs available. For more information, call 715-878-4512.
FAMILY DINNER: A dinner will take place Wednesday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 11358 County Highway Q, Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carryouts are available. Call Kathy Blum at 715-288-6471 for more information.