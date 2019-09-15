MILOS FAMOUS CHARCOAL CHICKEN DINNER: A dinner will occur Saturday, Sep. 21 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Altoona United Methodist Church, 428 1st Street West, Altoona. Tickets are $8 for presale and $8.50 at the door. Call 715-529-2501 for advance tickets.
ELK MOUND FALL FESTIVAL: Games, food, raffles and music will be included at the fall festival held Sunday, Sept. 22 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 417 W. Menomonie St., Elk Mound.
Dinner will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and under. Carryouts are available.
Bingo will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Music will be provided by the Lima Polka Choir. Raffle drawings will be held at 3 p.m. and include a $300 Kwik Trip gas card and firewood.
INTERFAITH PRAYER SERVICE: Experience prayer, peace and unity for all people, community and hospitality on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at University Lutheran, UW-Eau Claire Ecumenical Center, 110 Garfield Ave.
There will be a taco dinner at 5:30 p.m. and prayer gathering at 6:30 p.m. Contact Bob Lesniewski with comments and suggestions at 715-878-4900 or bobjanetski@yahoo.com. Visit http://interfaithprayerec.org/ for more details.
SWISS STEAK SUPPER: A supper will occur Saturday, Sep. 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, S12166 Hillview Rd., Eleva. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 -12 and $2 for children under age 6. Carryouts are available. Call 715-878-4350 or Kathy Knudtson at 715-552-1872 for more information.
NORWEGIAN SMORGASBORD: A dinner will occur Saturday, Sep. 28 from 3 to 7:30 p.m. at Big Elk Creek United Lutheran Church, 6118 County Highway M, Elk Mound. Tickets are $12 for adults.
Religion Notes
St. John Lutheran Church congregation, Fall Creek, will celebrate its 155th anniversary on Sunday, Sep. 22, with a celebration service at 10:00 a.m. The Rev. Henry Kuhn, who served at St. John’s from 1964 to 1973, will be the guest speaker. Special music will be provided by volunteers from the Valley Gospel Choir of Eau Claire, WI. A lunch will follow the service.
The German immigrants and their descendants held fast to their faith during many trials over the 155 years. The theme is “My sheep heard My voice and they followed Me.”
St. John’s Lutheran Church began with in-home services held by 20 German immigrant families from Prussia in about 1860. Many succumbed to diphtheria plagues in 1873 and 1882. The original church building construction began in 1865 and it was dedicated in 1968. A tornado destroyed it in 1870. The current structure was built and dedicated in 1872. The bell, weighing 1,500 pounds, was brought from St. Louis and installed in 1905. Its ring continues to be heard throughout the Fall Creek valley.
The German origins are celebrated annually with a potato pancake dinner in October and German dinner in November. The church records, including baptisms, confirmations, marriages, and burials have been translated and published. A second publication contains the history of St. John Cemetery including burial records, a grave map, and a history of where various families originated in Prussia in 2004. For more information, call St. John Lutheran Church at 715-877-3150.