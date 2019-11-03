BAZAAR & BAKE SALE: An event will occur Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at. Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 Eastridge Center St. The bazaar features a silent auction and baked goods, including our famous lefse. There are also many craft booths with knitting, sewing, sport items, woods, holiday décor and cherished treasures. Call 715-514-3552 for more information.
HOLIDAY TEA & BAZAAR: An event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1221 Wesley St, Rice Lake. The bazaar will feature handcrafted products, with proceeds benefiting Methodist and local missions. It will also feature a bakery, craft shops, plant area, deli, cookie walk and tea room. Tickets for the Tea Room are $3. For more information, contact Pat Turgeson at 715-434-3344.
GERMAN DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will support youth activities. For more information, contact Jan Charles at 715-225-4409.
BAZAAR & BAKE SALE: An event will take place Sunday, Nov 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, N40558 County Rd. O, Whitehall The menu includes potato soup or chili, sandwiches, sweets, and beverages. Everyone is welcome to attend.
FALL DINNER: An event will occur Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Zion United Methodist Church, 1102 Superior St., Chippewa Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Carry outs available. For more information, visit http://www.zhumc.org.
CHICKEN & BISCUIT DINNER: An event will take place Thursday, Nov. 7 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave. It is the 14th annual chicken and biscuit dinner and will also feature a live auction with auctioneer Dick Freitag. Items to be auctioned include pottery, hand carved items, local gift certificates and more. Some silent auction items will also be offered to bid on. All proceeds will go toward the St. John’s Caring Ministry, St. John’s JuBilation, St. John’s Christian preschool, capital improvement and the Good Sam Fund.
ALL YOU CAN EAT FISH FRY: An event will take place Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Father Agnew Parish Center, 2407 North Ln. The St. Olaf Men’s Club will host the event. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for ages 65 and over and $4 for ages 5-12. Carry outs available for $11.
JUBILEE FALL FESTIVAL: An event will occur Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave. The dinner menu will include chef carved pork loin, baked chicken, vegetables, potatoes, rice pilaf, rolls, desserts, milk and coffee. Dinner costs are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and children under 6 eat free. Carry outs available for $10. Other activities include a white elephant sale, cash raffle, silent auction and bake sale. For more information, visit www.ic-ec.us.
NORWEGIAN DINNER: A Kaffee Lag and Norwegian Meatball dinner will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Nov.10, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 6th & Ripley St., Cornell, Wisconsin. Tickets are adults for $10 and K-12 years for $5. Carry outs will be available. There will also be a Bake Sale with lots of Norwegian Baking, Craft Sale and raffle.