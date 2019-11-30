CHRISTMAS COOKIE WALK: An event will occur Saturday, Dec. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W Central St., Chippewa Falls. Choose your own cookies from a large selection of decorated cookies at $7 per pound. Candies are priced separately. Come early for best choices, we sell out early. For more information, call 715-723-5275 or email mgbjork@charter.net.
HOLIDAY COOKIE WALK: The annual Hope for the Holidays cookie walk will take place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9-11 a.m. at HOPE United Methodist Church, 2233 Golf Rd. It will feature cookies by the pound.
HOLIDAY COOKIE EVENT: The Ladies of First Lutheran are hosting their annual Holiday Cookie Walk Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St., Rice Lake.
There will be a variety of homemade Christmas cookies for sale, sold by the pound. A soup and sandwich luncheon will be held, along with crafts and homemade candy for sale. Any questions or comments, please call 715-234-7505.
ADVENT BREAKFAST: The St. James The Greater K of C Roundtable has rescheduled and will be serving their Advent Breakfast on Sunday, Dec, 8, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the Parish Hall, 2502 Eleventh Street, Eau Claire.
The menu consists of scrambled eggs, ham, hash browns, biscuits & sausage gravy, cinnamon rolls, coffee, orange juice & milk. The cost is $7 for adults and $3 for children 6 through 12. Ages 5 and under are free. A continental breakfast is offered at $1.50. Family price (parents and more than 2 children) is $20.