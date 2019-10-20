UFF DA DINNER: A dinner featuring traditional Norwegian meatballs and lefse, silent auction, bake sale and kids games will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, N1101 810th Street, Mondovi (rural Rock Falls). Tickets are $10 for ages 13 and up, age $4 for ages 5-12. Carry-outs available. The first $3,000 in profits go towards mission projects. For more information, contact Becky at 715-875-4879.
HAM & SCALLOPED POTATO MEAL: An event will take place Sunday, Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church, S12860 Coon St., Osseo. It will also feature a bake and craft sale. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for ages 5-10. For more information, call 715-579-7606.
GERMAN DINNER: A dinner will occur Sunday, Nov. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, E11620 County Road JJ, Fall Creek. Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for ages 6 to 12. Carry outs available. Proceeds will support youth activities. For more information, contact Jan Charles at 715-225-4409.
ALL YOU CAN EAT FISH FRY: An event will take place Friday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Father Agnew Parish Center, 2407 North Ln. The St. Olaf Men’s Club will host the event. Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for ages 65 and over and $4 for ages 5-12. Carry outs available for $11.
JUBILEE FALL FESTIVAL: An event will occur Sunday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for ages 6-12. Carry outs available for $10. Other activities include a white elephant sale, sash raffle, silent auction and bake sale. For more information, visit www.ic-ec.us.