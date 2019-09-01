WOMEN’S CONNECTION LUNCHEON: The Eau Claire Women’s Connection will host its September luncheon beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. The event will be held at the Eau Claire Country Club, 828 Clubview Lane, Altoona.
In her talk “PEACE IN ANY CIRCUMSTANCE,” Inspirational speaker Jan Ostroot from South Haven, Minnesota, will share her story of discovering the secret of contentment, no matter the crisis. The luncheon will also feature Andrea Nyseth from Blueberry Ridge Orchard giving her presentation, “IT’S ALL ABOUT BLUEBERRIES.”
The meal and program cost $15. Reservations necessary by Thursday, Sept. 12. Contact Darla at 715-835-5288 or Kathy at 715-210-4842. The event is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.