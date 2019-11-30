The new show of the Found Footage Festival, the touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos, will be shown at 7 p.m. Monday at Micon Downtown Cinema, 315 S. Barstow St.
Tickets to "Volume 9" are $13 and are available at foundfootagefest.com or at the box office. The show is sponsored by Volume One.
The production is hosted by Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett, 1998 graduates of UW-Eau Claire whose credits include The Onion and The Colbert Report
The Found Footage Festival consists of videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in the videotaped obscurities.
Highlights of the new show include:
• Recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant.
• An exercise video called “Skiercise!”
• A public access show featuring Madison street musician Art Paul Schlosser.
• A local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat.
• Courtroom footage of Pickett and Prueher in their legal depositions following a federal lawsuit over their news prank on WEAU.
The Found Footage Festival debuted its first show in New York City in 2004 and has gone on to sell out hundreds of shows each year across the U.S., Canada and the UK, including the Just For Laughs Festival, Edinburgh Fringe and Bonnaroo.
The fest has been featured on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and National Public Radio and has been named a critics’ pick in dozens of publications, including The Guardian and The New York Times. The FFF can also be seen in the hit documentary “Winnebago Man” and in their book, “VHS: Absurd, Odd and Ridiculous Relics from the Videotape Era.”