The Reach Foundation will hold the annual Reach for the Stars Gala from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St.
Reach for the Stars is a fundraiser to support the Reach for the Stars Scholarship Fund. The fund was started to enhance programming at Reach; specifically, by giving employment opportunities to adults with disabilities at their Heimstead Adult Program and to expand their Supported Employment Services.
This is Reach's fourth year hosting the gala, which so far has raised $60,000 for the fund.
Dinner will be provided, as well as a raffle, silent art auction and live auction.
Hearts in Harmony show choir will perform, replacing the Special Angels, who disbanded last year. Hearts in Harmony is a community nonprofit that gives individuals with disabilities a chance to perform in an adaptive show choir led by Shauna Eilts, a local teacher.
Tickets to the gala cost $80 per person, $600 per table, and are available at reach-for-the-stars4-2019.eventbrite.com.