People looking for a free Thanksgiving dinner today have some options.
• Hope Gospel Mission is holding its annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The dinner will be at Hope Gospel Mission’s Renewal Center for Men, 2650 Mercantile Drive, which is across from Festival Foods on Eau Claire’s west side. No reservations are needed.
A brief program begins at 11:30 a.m. The meal is open to everyone. Menu includes turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberries, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. A free shuttle service will be provided every 30 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. from the Sojourner House, 618 S. Farwell St. Look for the Hope Gospel van.
For more information visit hopegospelmission.org or call 715-492-3867.
• A community Thanksgiving dinner will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd. Meal seating times are at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The meal is free, but donations are appreciated.
Online reservations are appreciated at trinity-ec.org or by calling the church at 715-832-6601. Walk-ins are accepted. The event includes children’s activities. Volunteers and food donations are needed. Contact the church by phone or through its website for more information.
• The Community Table, 320 Putnam St., will serve a free Thanksgiving meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information call 715-835-4977.