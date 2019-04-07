Above: Tiny Team dancers from Danz Kraze studio perform Sunday during the 15th annual Kids Expo at the YMCA Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road. Hundreds of families enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment and play at the expo billed as the “biggest children’s event in western Wisconsin.” View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.
Right: Curt Moss, left, of the town of Seymour and Joe Grace of Independence race for possession of the remote control during a “Daddy Crawl” competition Sunday during the 15th annual Kids Expo at the YMCA Sports Center.