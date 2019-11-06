CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The Stefan Geisinger Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
A Rice Lake native, Geisinger was introduced to the blues at age 17 after hearing Kenny Wayne Shepherd's album "Ledbetter Heights." From there he became interested in blues icons such as Lightning Hopkins, Elmore James, Howling Wolf and Muddy Waters.
After performing the blues for eight years, he created the Stefan Geisinger Band, which includes Buck Barrickman and Travis Nicolai. Barrickman has been playing the bass guitar since the '70s and was the leader of local band The Pumps. Nicolai has been playing the drums since high school, studied jazz at UW-River Falls and loves to perform.
The Stefan Geisinger Band plays some original tunes along with recognizable covers from blues guitar greats such as Stevie Ray Vaughan, Albert King, Jimi Hendrix and Howling Wolf.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $11 for seniors and $7 for youth and are available at 715-720-4961 or cvca.net.