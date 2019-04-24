The following are planned:
• Get It Dunn Run, Saturday, May 11, 544 Main St. E., Menomonie. The half marathon starts at 7:45 a.m., and the 5K run begins at 8:30 a.m. Information: tinyurl.com/y469t4bz.
• Girls on the Run 5K, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, Carson Park. Information: gotrchippewavalley.org/5K.
• Flater’s Triple-R-Triathlon, noon Saturday, May 11, Flater’s Resort, N270 Highway E, Holcombe. The triathlon includes a 3-mile run, 15-mile bicycle ride and 6-mile canoe or kayak trek. Information: tinyurl.com/y3hrp225.
Go to indianheadtc.org for information about other events in west-central Wisconsin and beyond.
From staff reports