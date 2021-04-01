Grocery store chain Hy-Vee bought a former Holiday gas station along Clairemont Avenue and is transforming its façade to look like its other Fast & Fresh convenience stores. Construction workers continued replacing the old Holiday's pitched green metal roof with a new face on the building to match the appearance of Hy-Vee's other stores that sell gasoline along with a limited selection of grocery items. The Fast & Fresh store in Eau Claire is slated to open in late spring or early summer, while the large Hy-Vee grocery store rising behind it is on pace to begin doing business this fall, according to the company.