Jake Jursik of Skid Steer Guy in Eau Claire cuts brick pavers Tuesday in front of Eau Claire City Hall, 203 S. Farwell St. The city will give public tours of the building, which is nearing completion of a yearlong interior renovation project, during an open house on Thursday. Guided tours will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. and there will be a ribbon cutting at 5 p.m. The building has been empty since last summer, but city employees will be working from there by Labor Day. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.