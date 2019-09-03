Elementary students in the Eau Claire school district got comfortable in their classrooms and lockers on Tuesday as the 2019-20 academic year begins. Above: Flynn Elementary School third-grader Jade Lyons wrote her name on her school supplies as her mom, Shamiah Wiley, fills out forms on Tuesday morning. Right: Flynn first-grader Rawlie Tripp learns he can comfortably fit into his empty locker as his sister, Arianna, a third grader, looks on and smiles. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.