Tim Pluth, deputy city engineer, installs eight-inch-tall panels of tempered safety glass around the semi-circular fire features on Tuesday at Eau Claire’s Haymarket Plaza. Aside from a few test runs, the city hasn’t turned on the gas-fueled dancing flames at the plaza, but they will be part of upcoming downtown winter festivities. Those events include Downtown Eau Claire Inc.’s Let it Glow celebration on the evening of Dec. 6 and the city’s Haymarket Holiday gathering on Dec. 7 at the plaza. The fire features won’t be on regularly like the plaza’s fountains are in summertime, according to city engineer David Solberg. However, the city does expect to have the flames on during special events and festivals that use the plaza, he said.