"Goin’ Coastal," the radio show that’s not on the radio, is venturing afield for the first time before returning to its home base.
The variety show, featuring skits, music, interviews, live sound effects and fun, is traveling for performances at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and at 7 p.m. Sunday at WideSpot Performing Arts in Stockholm.
The show will feature guest musicians Honky Tonk Jump as well as author Gary Porter of Hudson. As always, the Goin’ Coastal players will provide a slice of insight into the doings of a mythical small town on the West Coast of Wisconsin, and house musicians Morgana Hasel, Rich Casey, and Katie Johnson will round out the show.
For tickets to the show at the Mabel Tainter, at 205 Main St. E., visit mabeltainter.org or call 715-235-0001.
Tickets to the show at the WideSpot, at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway J, cost $15 in advance and $17 the day of show. They are available through the website at widespot.org, or by calling 715-307-8941.