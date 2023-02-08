We’ve written before about how basic civics knowledge is lacking in society. The most recent example was with the survey of University of Wisconsin students released last week, though that also had some issues with the questions themselves.
But there was good news this week. Eau Claire school district students improved their scores on a mandatory state test. In 2021, 7.3% of students flunked. Last year that figure fell to 5.9%.
The 100-question test is a graduation requirement, and has been since 2017. The basic questions are equivalent to those asked on a citizenship test for those seeking naturalization.
This isn’t a test where squeaking by with a 60% gets you a passing grade. This requires a score of 65 or higher. Memorial Principal David Oldenberg said half the test is “skill-based,” while the other half is about content. And students can retake the test multiple times if needed.
The test is prompting changes. The city’s high schools are reconfiguring the content of their government classes to better focus on the kind of things the test requires. That’s appropriate, given that we’re not aware of any other single test that can potentially keep a student from receiving a diploma.
The federal government has a copy of the 2020 version of the citizenship test available online, and it gives a good idea of the kind of things students are being asked. One of the questions was “What is the form of government of the United States?” then lists three acceptable answers: republic, Constitution-based federal republic, and representative democracy.
The citizenship test also asks about the terms for members of the House (two years), Senate (six years) and the president (four years). Those are pretty easy for most people. But could you name one of the four amendments that address voting rights?
Even those well-versed in civics can struggle with details. Most people know the First Amendment covers freedom of speech. But there are actually five separate freedoms listed, and it’s rare to find someone who knows all five off the top of their head.
That amendment covers speech, freedom of religion and freedom of the press, and most people have an easy enough time recalling those. But it also allows for freedom of assembly. The most commonly forgotten freedom listed? Freedom to petition government for redress of grievances.
And it’s worth noting that the protections offered mean only that the government cannot breach those rights. You have the right to speak your view without government intervention, for example. But private platforms may deny you use of their resources to amplify your voice.
Tests like the ones taken by Wisconsin students and new citizens are easy for most people because we’ve grown up in an environment in which these things are simply part of the background. There are few people over the age of, say, 5 who can’t tell you that a president serves a four-year term. And anyone who has ever encountered “Schoolhouse Rock” can probably recall a sad little scroll singing “I’m Just a Bill.”
Even with that experience, it’s always worth revisiting the basics. What we know and what we think we know can be two very different things at times, and there’s always an opportunity to brush up on the information we take for granted.
Becoming better informed about how government works, or at least how it’s supposed to work, is never wasted time. Being an informed citizen takes effort. And without a fundamental understanding of the issues at hand, it’s difficult to have a debate that rests on more than one’s gut feeling about the way things ought to be.
The genius of American government lies not in an attempt to create an unalterable foundation in the Constitution — that was tried with the Articles of Confederation — but in the flexibility to adapt over time. That very flexibility poses a challenge, though, as we must continuously learn and adapt in order to understand how that document applies today.
The fact Eau Claire students have improved their passage rates for the state’s civics test is encouraging. It’s a step in the right direction, both for the students and for their potential to become engaged, informed adults.