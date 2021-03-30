BLOOMER — Gov. Tony Evers should allocate $500 million of federal stimulus dollars to improving broadband across rural parts of the state, eight GOP legislators said at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Bloomer.
Wisconsin will receive $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act; Evers largely has discretion over how those dollars are distributed.
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said he believes Republicans can find some common ground with the governor over how to spend the one-time dollars.
“(Evers) has only committed $200 million to broadband infrastructure,” Summerfield said Tuesday. “We are calling on the governor to spend at least $500 million. This is a crucial investment needed at this time.”
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said $44 million in grants last year benefited 15,000 homes. James called it an investment in the future that benefits everyone from students to farmers.
Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, said his district covers three rural counties, and he said it would be invaluable to invest these dollars in broadband.
“The small businesses, it’s very important for them to have the same advantages as businesses in urban areas,” Pronschinske said. “If we can bridge that gap, we can better prepare for the future.”
Rep. David Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, said this type of investment helps business development and tourism. He said some houses simply aren’t marketable because home buyers won’t look at ones that don’t have internet access.
“There are large swaths in my district with no coverage,” Armstrong said. “This is a one-time input from the federal government we won’t see again.”
Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, said broadband investment gets people back to work.
“All these themes come down to preparing a better workforce for Wisconsin,” Petryk said.
Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said he encourages the governor to “go big” in spending when it comes to broadband.
“We must be very thoughtful and very strategic on how we deploy these dollars,” Zimmerman said. “If we’re going to do it, let’s do it right.”
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said Evers’ proposal is $200 million for broadband from the state budget and an additional $200 million from the stimulus dollars, so the Republican proposal is $100 million more than the governor’s recommendation, not $300 million.
“I’m pleased to see they are ready to jump on the bandwagon for broadband expansion,” Smith said. “I consider this an issue we can come together on, so let’s make this happen.”
Vaccine distribution
Roughly 34% of Dane County (Madison area) residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, while Clark and Taylor counties have yet to reach 20% of its population getting a shot. Overall, 29.7% of the state has received at least one shot.
Summerfield said he’s concerned about the uneven distribution in the state.
“The initial (vacine) rollout was disappointing,” Summerfield said. “There has been more of a priority in the Madison-Milwaukee area. The rollout is starting to come around.”