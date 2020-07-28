Two federal grants totaling more than $1 million will help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in west-central Wisconsin through revolving loan funds.
Both grants are from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) and use funds provided by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The grants will go the the following:
• The city of Eau Claire will receive a $509,831 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant to capitalize and administer a revolving loan fund to provide loans to help coronavirus-impacted businesses in Eau Claire.
• The West Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, which administers the Regional Business Fund, was awarded a $550,000 EDA CARES Act Recovery Assistance Grant. This revolving loan fund will serve Eau Claire, Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Polk and St. Croix counties. For more about the fund go to tinyurl.com/y3q3uurp.
Aaron White, city of Eau Claire economic development manager, applied for the city's recovery assistance grant and put together a program with input from additional city staff that will complement the existing city of Eau Claire revolving loan funds. For more about the funds go to tinyurl.com/vul6pb2.
The city is finalizing details on the application process, eligibility and loan usage.