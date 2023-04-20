Lakers Grizzlies Basketball

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) talks to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the second half of Game 2 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

 Brandon Dill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Calling the NBA's all-time leading scorer — regular season and playoffs — old and just another player might not seem very smart to most folks.

For Dillon Brooks, that's just the Grizzlies' defender trying to get under LeBron James' skin.

